Hospital trust for Banbury is to treat Ukrainian young cancer patients - 21 children arrived in the country on Sunday

Sir Jonathan Montgomery

The Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) is one of seven trusts across England that will be looking after some of the young people with cancer transferred for NHS treatment from war-torn Ukraine.

Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, Chair of OUH, wrote to all OUH staff earlier today to inform them of the plans.

He said: “We are honoured to play even a small part in this important effort, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank those who will be involved in providing excellent, compassionate NHS care to these young people and their families at such a challenging time.”

Twenty-one children and family members landed in England on Sunday and are being triaged by NHS clinicians to understand their health needs before being sent to NHS hospitals.

The vital, and in many cases lifesaving, cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England.

Hospitals in Poland have taken in many children needing healthcare who have arrived from Ukraine. With more children crossing the border requiring immediate treatment, the UK has responded to Poland’s call for support from international partners to provide additional care.

The UK partnered with St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a non-profit American organisation which specialises in paediatric diseases, to arrange an urgent flight for the children.

The JR Hospital, Oxford

The Department of Health and Social Care has collaborated with the Department for Transport, Home Office, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to facilitate the transfer of the children from Poland to the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "This vital lifesaving medical care is another important step in our support for the people of Ukraine and their resistance against Putin’s illegal invasion.

"I am hugely grateful to our fantastic NHS staff as well as our partners, including our Polish friends, for their support in bringing these children to the UK and we will continue to do all we can to support them as they continue their critical treatment here."