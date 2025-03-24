Hospital chiefs have removed a sterilisation service from the Horton General Hospital, Banbury imposing another shuttle delivery from Oxford in its place.

The Oxford University Hospitals Trust says the removal is part of ‘modernisation’ for efficiency.

Banbury’s Horton campaign group says this is yet another downgrade of hospital services for north Oxfordshire. The group forsees delays because of traffic and mix-ups in delivery of surgical instruments for operating theatres.

A spokesperson for Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are in the process of centralising and modernising our sterilisation services by consolidating three smaller sites into one larger, more efficient facility at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The Horton General Hospital, which has lost a number of support services in recent years

“This initiative is vital for the Trust as it allows us to replace old, outdated estates and equipment with state-of-the-art resources. Surgical instruments will be sterilised at this central location and then transported to Banbury for use, ensuring that we maintain high standards of hygiene and efficiency.

“This will help ensure that the Horton continues to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the people of Banbury and surrounding areas.

“Additionally, we will be conducting a formal consultation with staff across all sites to ensure they are supported throughout this transition. This will help us address any concerns and make sure that our teams are well-informed and engaged with the changes.”

Charlotte Bird of Keep the Horton General said: “This will result in job losses in Banbury and the loss of a sterilisation service on hand for day surgery and procedures performed at the Horton.

"The trust talks about ‘replacing’ old, outdated resources but then talks about removing the Horton’s altogether. It’s one thing sending sterilised equipment and instruments across the road to the Churchill but quite another sending it 25 miles up the road to Banbury.

"This is exactly what happened with drug dispensing. They removed our dispensary, causing multiple ripples in the efficacy of the system ranging from drugs simply not being available to bed blocking as patients endure delays to leaving as they wait for the arrival of drugs they need to take home.

"We have lost our mortuary, post-mortem service and our path lab. It is not going to be long before the clever people realise fully equipped district hospitals provide better care for most routine health needs. Shaving infrastructure away from them dilutes efficiency.”