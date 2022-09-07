Hospice staff near Banbury take on massive walking challenge

Susan Chambers, Ava Moreno, Nicola Rossiter and Sarah Parkin, will walk 31 miles to raise money for the Katherine House hospice near Banbury.

Nurses Susan Chambers and Sarah Parkin, deputy sister Nicola Rossiter, healthcare assistant Ava Moreno and Louise McGennity, a former student nurse at the hospice, will be taking on the massive Thames Path Challenge 50k Walk this Saturday September 10 to raise money for the hospice.

Sarah said she expected the walk to take around 12 hours and they will all be packing extra snacks, socks and blister plasters.

She said: “It’s a long way – just over 31 miles – so we just have to keep reminding each other to keep putting one foot in front of the other and we’ll get there.

“I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere and chatting with people on the route – and the celebratory meal and beer at the end!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We all signed up for the same reason. Katharine House is an incredible place where we can offer patients amazing care but also extra touches that really matter. As a charity, we rely on fundraising and donations to continue offering this kind of care to our local community.”

Sarah added: “We all know that death is a fact of life. But if we can help patients have as good a death as possible and support their families then it’s so worthwhile.

“My mum died at Katharine House in 2004, long before I worked there, and the team were so great with us. So, as well as helping to raise money for the hospice, I’m also doing the walk with her memory in mind.”

Over 3,000 people will join the Putney Bridge start line for the Thames Path Challenge 50k walk, walking through the beautiful scenery of Richmond, Hampton Court, Runnymede, and Windsor to a riverside finish line.

The group have already raised more than £1,300 on their JustGiving site and will hope to raise more money yet.