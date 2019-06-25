Hospice receives donation from Banbury business

Volunteers at a hospice that provides care for babies and children in Oxfordshire received a special delivery this week when the team from Amazon’s Delivery Station in Banbury stopped by with a £1,000 donation.

Helen & Douglas House received the donation as part of the ‘Amazon In The Community’ programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Sue West with Sienna

Members of Amazon’s Banbury Delivery Station team visited Helen & Douglas House to meet the charity’s volunteers and learn about the great work they do for the children of Oxfordshire.

The Amazon team also got the chance to meet Sienna, 7 who was born with Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy.

Sienna’s mum, Kay, said: “Helen & Douglas House provides Sienna with a welcoming and safe place to go. Helen & Douglas House is sensitive to the needs of our family and in that way, it feels a lot like coming home; a safe haven. It makes me feel normal again, and able to carry on.”

Amazon’s Banbury delivery station manager, Chris Craddock, said: “On behalf of the Amazon team in Banbury I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Helen & Douglas House for inviting us to the hospice. It has been great to meet the staff and volunteers and we’re pleased to provide this donation to support such an important cause.”

Chris Craddock, Mandy Owen and Nicola Wilson

Helen & Douglas House aims to be a home away from home for local terminally-ill children and their families and provides round-the-clock care, providing a peaceful place where families can create happy memories in their last days, weeks, months or years together.

Nicola Wilson from Helen & Douglas House added: “I would like to say a huge thank you for the £1,000 donation Amazon has made to us to help local terminally-ill children and their families.

"We need to raise £3million a year to provide emotional, medical and practical support to these families and cannot do this without wonderful companies like Amazon donating money to us.”