Hospice charity urges Banbury area residents to talk about death and end of life care

The CEO for Katharine House is urging the Banbury community to talk about death and dying, as part of a national campaign to improve palliative care.

In support of the Dying Matters campaign, which runs from May 2 to 6, hospice CEO Trevor Johnson is encouraging people of all ages to talk to their families and friends about the kind of care they want and expect when they’re approaching death.

Statistics show that since the start of the pandemic, almost 70,000 people have died at home without access to specialist care.

By bringing communities together to talk about death, dying and grief, Dying Matters - a national campaign founded by Hospice UK - aims to ensure everyone’s palliative needs are met.

Mr Johnson said: “Over the past year, I have seen first-hand the amazing services Katharine House provides and the difference that quality, holistic care has on patients. We want to make sure absolutely everyone has access to this type of care, and the only way we can do this is by talking about it.”

“Death is often seen as a taboo subject. People don’t want to think about it until they absolutely have to. But by not discussing it, we keep the subject buried and so far down on the political agenda that it does not get the attention it deserves.

“By talking about it openly, and finding out what services there are or are not available, we can get a better understanding of what’s happening in our communities, so that political and healthcare leaders know what is needed to make end of life care accessible to everyone in the UK.”

Katharine House supports people living with an incurable illness, from diagnosis to end of life, providing holistic care that considers the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of a patient and their family and aiming to help people make the most of the time they have left and create quality memories with their loved ones.