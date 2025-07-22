A hosepipe ban came into force today across Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton, forbidding use of a hose for a multitude of uses.

However there is a number of exemptions. The include for medical use, those with severe mobility problems, for watering vegetable plots, filling pools for captive fish, fountains with religious significance, newly planted trees, newly laid turf and for filling domestic water systems in mobile homes to name a few.

The list can be found on the Temporary Use Ban (TUB) legal notice here.

Thames Water says the restrictions come after the driest spring in over a century and England’s warmest June on record. The Environment Agency has placed the Thames Area into the Prolonged Dry Weather category.

Thames Water says it is enacting the next stage of its drought plan, which is designed to mitigate the risk of further impact to water supplies and ensure the taps keep running for customers’ essential use while also protecting the environment.

After criticism from unions and others about enforcing a ban while billions of litres of water are lost to unfixed leaks, the utility company says it is ‘playing its part’ repairing 650 leaks every week.

“We’re also targeting hot spot areas and rolling out smart meters. This will help us locate leaks in customers’ pipes,” a spokesman said.

The ban comes despite recent rainfall. TW says the prolonged hot weather means there is less water available to support local water supplies and high demand across the Thames Valley region continues.

Customers are asked not to use hosepipes, including for cleaning cars, watering gardens or allotments, filling paddling pools and swimming pools or cleaning windows.

While the Temporary Use Ban (TUB) does not impact all areas of the Thames Water region or businesses where water use is a core part of their purpose - for example garden centres/car washes - Thames Water is continuing to ask everyone across the region it serves to be mindful of their water use.

Nevil Muncaster, Strategic Water Resources Director at Thames Water, said: “I’d like to reassure all our customers that we are doing everything we can to look after our water resources and to protect the environment through this continued warm, dry weather.

“Our engineers are working 24/7 to maintain supply to all our customers and we have more teams out in the field fixing leaks, which often increase during long dry spells because of shifts in the ground that move our pipes.

"We all have a role to play in reducing our water use and customers can help us by saving water around the home and in the garden. Turning the taps off while brushing teeth, fixing leaky loos and letting your lawn go dry are simple steps which make a difference. I want to thank all our customers for their understanding and support so far.”

From March – June 2025, the Thames Valley received only 40% of its long-term average rainfall. Company data shows customers often use up to 30% more water on hot days (25+ degrees) and homes with outdoor garden space can use up to nearly 50% more water each day, when temperatures exceed 25 degrees.