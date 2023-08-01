News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Horton escapes car parking fee hike but patients attending Oxford hospitals will see costs rise

The Horton General Hospital has escaped a car parking fee hike but Banbury patients attending Oxford hospitals will see costs rise from today (Tuesday).
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:55 BST

Charges at the patient and visitor car parks at the Horton General Hospital in Banbury remain unchanged because they are similar to nearby public car parks.

But Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) has introduced new parking charges for patients and visitors at its three Oxford hospital sites.

The trust says these are the first increases in parking fees since 2017 and the changes have been put in place following a detailed review.

Most Popular
The new parking charges at the JR, Nuffield and Churchill hospitals, OxfordThe new parking charges at the JR, Nuffield and Churchill hospitals, Oxford
The new parking charges at the JR, Nuffield and Churchill hospitals, Oxford

“The changes, which see a reduction for those spending less time on the sites and increases for longer stayers, will be introduced in the visitor car parks at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital, and Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford,” a spokesman said.

“As the average parking time for patients and visitors is under three hours, the trust has lowered the tariff for those parking for 1-2 and 2-3 hours by 10p and 50p respectively.

“Anyone parked for more than six hours will now pay £15. This brings the all-day rate in line with local Headington car parks to prevent misuse of hospital facilities.”

The trust says there are concessionary arrangements for patients and visitors who regularly attend the hospitals and these will not change. Free parking for Blue Badge holders is also unchanged with 253 spaces for Blue Badge holders across the four hospitals.

All money generated from the trust's parking charges is reinvested in patient and visitor services, the spokesman said.

Related topics:OxfordBanbury