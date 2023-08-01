Horton escapes car parking fee hike but patients attending Oxford hospitals will see costs rise

The Horton General Hospital has escaped a car parking fee hike but Banbury patients attending Oxford hospitals will see costs rise from today (Tuesday).

Charges at the patient and visitor car parks at the Horton General Hospital in Banbury remain unchanged because they are similar to nearby public car parks.

But Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) has introduced new parking charges for patients and visitors at its three Oxford hospital sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trust says these are the first increases in parking fees since 2017 and the changes have been put in place following a detailed review.

The new parking charges at the JR, Nuffield and Churchill hospitals, Oxford

“The changes, which see a reduction for those spending less time on the sites and increases for longer stayers, will be introduced in the visitor car parks at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital, and Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford,” a spokesman said.

“As the average parking time for patients and visitors is under three hours, the trust has lowered the tariff for those parking for 1-2 and 2-3 hours by 10p and 50p respectively.

“Anyone parked for more than six hours will now pay £15. This brings the all-day rate in line with local Headington car parks to prevent misuse of hospital facilities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trust says there are concessionary arrangements for patients and visitors who regularly attend the hospitals and these will not change. Free parking for Blue Badge holders is also unchanged with 253 spaces for Blue Badge holders across the four hospitals.