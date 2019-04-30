Hornton invites guests to May Day celebrations

One of the quintessential English traditions gets underway this weekend when May Day celebrations take place.

Hornton is just one local village that turns out in force for its event which takes the form of the extended Hornton May Day Fair.

A past May Day procession in Hornton

The action begins at 12.30pm on May Bank Holiday Monday.

Organiser Carol Overton said: “This very traditional event has a May Day parade with the crowning of the May King and Queen who are chosen from pupils at Hornton Primary School.

“The school children will also perform Maypole dancing and there will be Morris dancers on The Green.”

In addition to these traditional dances, there will be all sorts of other entertainments, stalls and a barbecue.

“There will be plenty of things for children to do this year including face painting, games just for youngsters and the ever-popular cups and saucers ride,” said Ms Overton.

“For the whole family there will be ice creams, candy floss, plants, cakes and delicious teas.

“Visitors can test their skill at the games like bowling for a chicken or they can take part in the topical Brexit stress reliever - smashing crockery - or find a bargain or a surprise on the white elephant stall.”