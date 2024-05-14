Hook Norton's repair cafe gets off to flying start - with dozens of items repaired and saved from going to landfill!
The donation-based shop was set up in the War Memorial Hall from 10am until 1pm.
In that time, 63 items were brought in for repair by around 50 of the village residents.
The talented team of fixers were successful in repairing 59 items, saving appliances, garments and toys from going to landfill dumps.
Visitors enjoyed watching as the fixers repaired a model aeroplane a pair of favourite sunglasses and dungarees among other items.
One of the Hooky Norton fixers, Kevin Hope said: “From the off, it was obviously going to be a roaring success, with more than 50 residents turning up with items in the hope of finding new life for beloved possessions.
"The day raised over £205 in donations and was so enjoyed by customers and repairers, all agreed it will become a regular feature of village life.”