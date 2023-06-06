Hook Norton singer ‘thrilled’ to sing national anthem at Wembley FA Cup final for the second time in just a few weeks

A rising soprano star originally from Hook Norton performed the national anthem in front of a packed out Wembley Stadium for the second time in just a few weeks.

British-Iranian singer Jasmine Faulkner returned to the big stage to sing at the men’s FA Cup final – only weeks after performing at the women's FA Cup final.

Jasmine performed the national anthem in front of over 83,000 fans inside the national stadium as well as millions of television viewers from around the world.

The singer, who started her career at Chipping Norton’s Music Festival, is soon to release her debut single, which is a fusion of her classical and Iranian roots with an electronic and cinematic soundworld.

Jasmine is a musical force to be reckoned with, poised to take the industry by storm as a rising star.

She said: "Singing at the women's FA Cup Final to a sold-out stadium and seeing young girls passionately rooting for their teams was an unforgettable experience. And now, to be invited back for the men's final is truly a privilege and an honour.

"I am thrilled to have been given this opportunity by The FA and to perform in a beautiful dress, designed by Jason Grech. As a British Iranian, I understand the significance of this moment and feel completely empowered in Jason's dress, which to me is reminiscent of the moon, symbolising strength and feminine power.

"I hope for my music to be a tool with which I can tell untold stories and to inspire hope. It will also be an expression of my own identity as a strong and empowered female."

For more information on Jasmine and access to her music visit, https://www.jasminefaulkner.co.uk/