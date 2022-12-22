Hook Norton school children create sparkling Winter Wonderland from recycled materials

Hook Norton Primary School students with one of their art creations.

The fantastic installation was the result of the efforts of 280 students ranging in age from 4 to 11, who stuck, cut and designed the five art pieces that were unveiled at the school on Monday December 19.

The project was inspired by Dale Chihuly, an American artist known for his blown glass art, and large glass sculptures, and Wilson Bentley, the scientist who discovered that no two snowflakes are alike.

It involved over 175 recycled milk bottles and 500 silver lined food packets that were donated by local families and used to shape into wintery sculptures that can be seen and enjoyed by people from the street outside the school.

One of the decorated hula hoops created from recycled milk bottles.

The younger children cut and tied foil packets to hula hoops that sparkle in the light, move in the wind, and even make the sound of crunching snow. While the older students at the school have transformed milk bottles into spiky icicle bursts and long loopy plastic ribbons into abstract snowballs.

The school wide Winter Wonderland project is part of the school’s commitment to recycling, and aims to help pupils realise the importance of responsible consumption and how incredible art can come from things that would otherwise end up in the rubbish bin.

The installation will be in place decorating various trees in the playground and adorning one of the entrances at the Hook Norton Primary School until the middle of February.

Some of the art installations can be seen from the street so passers-by can enjoy them.