Hook Norton's day of beer and music

The annual Hook Norton Beer Festival takes place this Saturday, July 20 and will feature their inaugural tug-of-war competition.

In addition to the 120 ales and beers on offer there will also be ciders, Pimms, gin and wine and Prosecco.

Hook Norton Beer Festival

A traditional hog roast will also be available along with pizza, burgers and Indian street food with vegetarian options.

Festival favourite Pete Watson returns to entertain the attendees with the musical offerings reaching a crescendo around 10pm as No Tools Required return.

For those feeling fit the festival will introduce its first tug-of-war competition. Details can be found on the day.

The festival, which is once again being held in the field on the road to the Firs Garage, runs from 12pm til late.

Entrance costs range from £10 for the deluxe option which includes a polycarbonate glass, three half pint beer tokens, beer list and pencil down to just basic entry at £5.

Under 17-year-olds enter free.

Over the last 26 years, the festival has raised over £336,000 for charity. Last year nearly £22,000 was donated to over 30 good causes.

All the beer is donated by brewers from all over the UK and allows beer and cider lovers to literally raise a glass for charity.

For more information visit the festival's website.