A Banbury area primary school has unveiled a new Jubilee themed mural celebrating the local village and the much-loved Hook Norton Brewery horses.

Developed by a team of volunteers from across the village, Hook Norton Primary School revealed the new school Jubilee Wall on May Day.

The mural celebrates Hook Norton village, features the much loved Hook Norton Brewery horses, St Peter’s Church, the local library, the viaducts and even the primary school owls; Tawney, Snowy, Barn and Elf.

Fay Jephcott, who designed the new mural, is a keen local artist and member of Hook Norton Primary School staff. (Submitted photo)

Fay Jephcott, who designed the wall, is a keen local artist, member of Hook Norton Primary School staff and village resident.

Over the Easter holidays, 10 volunteers, led by Fay Jephcott, spent a total of nearly 1000 hours cleaning, prepping, designing, painting and varnishing the new wall. In 2022, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service and so the school community has created the ‘The Jubilee Wall’ to recognise this extraordinary achievement and to inspire similar dedication, resilience and commitment in its pupils.

All are invited to come and view the new mural at the school’s summer fair on Saturday June 25 between 3 and 6pm where there will be afternoon teas, and Jubilee themed games.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Heartful thanks to all involved: alongside Fay, particular thanks goes to; Caro W, Lyndsay B, Mark J, Kelly H, Claire A, Bill A, Lara C, Klara T, Rachel N, and Mark N for all their hard work.”