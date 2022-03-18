Hook Norton Primary School raised the money for the UK DEC's (Disaster’s Emergency Committee) Ukraine Appeal.

A spokesperson for the school said: “About two weeks ago, a few children decided during recess on the school playground that they wanted to help children in the Ukraine. They hatched a plan to make bracelets in the Ukrainian flag colours and sell them at a school bake sale to support Ukraine. All the materials were donated by parents and the proceeds are all are going directly to DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee).”

Beatrice Curry, aged 8, said: “We wanted to do this to help people in the Ukraine for they need all the help we can give. We like all your donations so thank you very much. We couldn’t believe how many people donated afterwards too. And every pound counts! It makes us feel very good when we are making bracelets together as friends that we are helping people now in a time of need.”

Hook Norton Primary School children raised money for Ukraine by selling cakes and bracelets. Photo supplied by the school.

The children and their siblings helped make bracelets between school and afternoon clubs, and on the weekend after birthday parties. To prepare for the bracelet and bake sale they also painted signs and baked cupcakes and biscuits.

The school spokesperson added: “On the day of the sale, the sun shone, the kids sold away, and the positive support from the community was immense. They raised £634 in one hour!

"It was so successful and popular that more people in the community heard about it and began to order bracelets after the sale.

"So they created a Just Giving page.

"In two weeks they have raised £1400. An impressive accomplishment by children ages five to ten years old!”

Mr Stone, headteacher of the school said: “This was the lovely idea of a group of our children who have worked tirelessly baking cakes and cookies and crafting bracelets and bookmarks. I was moved by the

number of children and their relatives that came to the sale to support this fundraiser. We have very caring children in school and I am immensely proud of all their efforts.”

