Hook Norton man with Parkinson's conquers non-stop 100km hike

A Hook Norton man with Parkinson’s thanked everyone who helped him get through a non-stop walk from London to Brighton over the weekend.

Derek Jones completed the 100km hike in around a day and half while managing his medication along the way and only stopping to drink.

Derek at the finish line in Brighton

“I honestly could not have done it without all the support I received, especially Riz for dragging me over the last 20km and the wonderful surprise of seeing my lovely daughter, Holly, at 90km,” he said.

“To everyone out there, you’ll have no idea how much your messages and donations helped in the dark moments, and there were many... mostly from 2km to 100km!”

Derek hopes to reach £1,000 for Banbury & District Samaritans, a charity he has recently started volunteering for.

To donate, visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/derekjones2

