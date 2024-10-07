Hook Norton house project scoops industry magazine's 'best affordable housing' award
Hook Norton Community Land Trust received the award for ‘Best affordable housing development – less than £5m’ at the Inside Housing Development Awards 2024.
The development of 12 houses at Bourne Green was praised by judges for its sustainable and innovative practices.
It uses a smart electricity microgrid and renewable energy systems and was constructed using better-than-carbon-zero building practices.
Cathy Ryan, Chair of the Hook Norton Community Land Trust, said: “Our community-led project, that began at grassroots level, proves that we can build affordable, sustainable homes that generate and share their own clean renewable energy through a microgrid.
“If we can do it, anyone can, and it could become the way we build our homes in every community in Oxfordshire. Our project proves that organisations working together can deliver affordable homes that transform people’s lives.”
The development comprises eight social homes, which are offered at lower rates and four homes that are sold at full market price.
It also included amenities that benefit the Hook Norton community, such as a hub comprising a co-working space, visitor rooms and a shared growing space.
Cllr Nick Cotter, portfolio holder for housing at Cherwell District Council, said: “This outstanding local success is a testament to the Hook Norton community’s hard work, and I am really pleased that the council has played a role in facilitating their forward-thinking vision.”
For more information about the Hook Norton Community Land Trust, visit: https://www.hooknortonclt.org.uk/
