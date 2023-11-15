News you can trust since 1838
Hook Norton firefighting trio celebrate a combined 100 years service this month

A trio of firefighters from the Hook Norton station celebrated a combined 100 years of service to the community this month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:13 GMT
On Wednesday, November 1 the assistant chef fire officer of Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue, Matt Cook, visited the station to present Nigel Matthews and Mark O’Connor medals to recognise their 30 years of service.

At the same time, Nigel’s brother Ivor was presented with a medal and a plaque to award him for 40 years of service as an on-call firefighter at the Hook Norton fire station.

Matt Cook said: “I had the privilege of presenting 100 years of collective service to Hook Norton Fire Station.

Assistant chef fire officer Matt Cook alongside Ivor and Nigel Matthews and Mark O’Connor.Assistant chef fire officer Matt Cook alongside Ivor and Nigel Matthews and Mark O’Connor.
“It was a pleasure to celebrate these achievements with Mark, Nigel, and Ivor’s friends, family, and colleagues from across our service.”

The Matthews family has a long history at the station, with Nigel’s son, another brother, and their father all spending time there, together achieving over 130 years of service.