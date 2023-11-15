Hook Norton firefighting trio celebrate a combined 100 years service this month

A trio of firefighters from the Hook Norton station celebrated a combined 100 years of service to the community this month.

On Wednesday, November 1 the assistant chef fire officer of Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue, Matt Cook, visited the station to present Nigel Matthews and Mark O’Connor medals to recognise their 30 years of service.

At the same time, Nigel’s brother Ivor was presented with a medal and a plaque to award him for 40 years of service as an on-call firefighter at the Hook Norton fire station.

Matt Cook said: “I had the privilege of presenting 100 years of collective service to Hook Norton Fire Station.

Assistant chef fire officer Matt Cook alongside Ivor and Nigel Matthews and Mark O’Connor.

“It was a pleasure to celebrate these achievements with Mark, Nigel, and Ivor’s friends, family, and colleagues from across our service.”