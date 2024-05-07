Hook Norton firefighter praised for 40 years of service to the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ivor Matthews was presented the long service award by Oxfordshire’s Chief Fire Officer, Rob MacDougall, on Tuesday April 30.

He was among 15 firefighters who were presented awards at a ceremony that took place at Blenheim Palace.

Ivor said: “I joined Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service in November 1983 working as a firefighter at Hook Norton Fire Station. I became a supervisory manager by 1990.

Hook Norton firefighter alongside Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall.

“I am proud of the role that I do and I’m grateful to my family for their support throughout my 40 year career.”

Ivor, who works as an on-call firefighter, comes from a firefighting family; his father, brothers and nephew have all spent time working at the Hook Norton station.

Last year, Ivor’s twin brother Nigel received a medal from the fire service for 30 years of service.

Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: “Ivor’s dedication has been unwavering over four decades. Being an on-call firefighter is personally rewarding but needs a real commitment. Ivor is an inspiration to everyone in our service. His dedication shines through; an inspiring role model.

"Our annual awards ceremony reflects both the fire and rescue service and Oxfordshire communities’ appreciation and gratitude to frontline officers, as well as to support teams, fire cadets and volunteers for their devotion to duty over many years.