Hook Norton community campaigns to expand and restore popular village library
The group hopes to expand the village’s library into the Norman Matthews Hall next door.
This will create a larger space for children’s books to accommodate the young readers who make up 40 per cent of the library users.
In a unique partnership, Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to triple any amount the group raises up to £10,000.
That means for every £1 raised by the Friends of Hook Norton Community Library, the council will add another £3.
Mark McCree, head of libraries and heritage at Oxfordshire County Council, said: “The project to expand Hook Norton Library is an exciting opportunity for us to develop and enhance this well-used and much-loved community asset, responding to changing customer demands and needs.
“It is also a chance for us to pilot a collaborative approach to project delivery, planning, and funding by working with the Friends of Hook Norton Community Library.”
The library is currently in a small Grade II listed building dating from 1855, which served the village as a school, youth club, and social space before becoming the library in 1973.
Jane Orchard, chair of the Friends of Hook Norton Community Library, said: “Libraries have never been more vital.
“We’re launching this crowdfunder campaign to raise the all-important funds so the work can begin early in 2026, ready to celebrate the National Year of Reading.
“While other libraries around the UK have closed, Oxfordshire County Council is offering us this exciting opportunity to reunite the whole building into a fun social space for reading, learning, and community activities.”
Once the project has been completed, the library will have dedicated reading areas for children and adults and the flexibility to support more social activities.
Any person making a donation to the fundraiser is in with a chance to claim one of 60 awards available to donors.
These prizes range in value from £1 to £7,500 and include treats, tickets, leisure activities, books, meals out, artwork, and more.
For more information, or to make a donation to the fundraiser, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/grow-hook-norton-library