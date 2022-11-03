Hook Norton butchers come up with unique fundraising concept for Banbury boy fighting bone cancer

The staff at Hook Norton Butchers are raising money for Bone Cancer Research with a unique competition.

Hook Norton Butchers will be running the competition to raise money for Banbury boy Freddie Croft, who was diagnosed with the rare cancer Ewing sarcoma in November 2019 at the of age six.

Freddie, who is described by the staff at the butcher’s as being inspirational, has been fighting the cancer for three years and the staff wanted to help support the Bone Cancer Research Trust, which has been providing Freddie’s care.

Sarah Nash from Hook Norton Butchers said: “Knowing the family well, I thought I would collaborate my work with the cause and come up with a fun competition to raise much needed money and awareness. That’s how the concept of the Bangers for Bone Cancer competition was born.”

The shop, which is located on Queen’s Street is offering customers the opportunity to create their own sausage flavour for a £2 entry fee, with Freddie picking the winning flavour on November 14.

The entry fee along with a percentage of the sales from the winning sausage flavour, which will then be sold at the shop will go to the Bone Cancer Research Trust to help patients like Freddie.

Sarah said: “The person who comes up with the winning flavour of sausage will also win six packs of the sausage they designed. So we are raising awareness for the charity, and people are winning some quality produce, It’s a win-win situation.

"So far, we have had some very weird and wonderful flavour ideas like chicken and crocodile, tomato soup, mashed potatoes with gravy and pork, alongside some more normal ones like apples with smoked cheddar and pork, bacon and cheese, and turkey with sage and bacon.

"I would like to give a big thanks to Henry and Georgia who own the butchers shop for getting on board and letting me run the competition, I’m so happy to be able to help and raise awareness for a great cause and help Freddie.”

