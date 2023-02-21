Hook Norton Brewery names new horse recruit 'Balmoral' in tribute to late Queen
The Hook Norton Brewery has named its latest Shire horse recruit ‘Balmoral’ as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The four-year-old horse from the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Wales will learn the trade of a dray horse before working alongside his companion Brigadier to deliver beer in the local area and compete around the country in shows and demonstrations.
The brewery is now one of only three in the country to still deliver their products using traditional Shire horses and drays.
Head coachman Nicholas Carter said: "We’ve been waiting a long time to find another horse suitable to join our first class team and we’re thrilled to finally find one.
"Balmoral's temperament and character is exactly what we’re looking for and hope to have a long successful career with him here at the brewery. He and our other horses will continue keeping traditions alive and securing our working horses legacy and prominence of this ‘at risk’ breed."