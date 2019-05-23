Hook Norton brewery launches membership club

Hook Norton Brewery has launched a Membership Club offering discounts on beer, free brewery tours and tickets to exclusive membership evenings.

There are three levels of annual membership available. These are all at a special introductory offer for the first three months.

• Bronze costs £30 and entitles the member to 10 per cent off all Hooky beer in the shop and online. Plus two brewery tour vouchers.

• Silver costs £60 and entitles the member to 10 per cent off all Hooky beers and associated merchandise in the shop and online. Plus two brewery tour vouchers and two member’s evenings tickets.

•Gold will set you back £90 and entitles the member to 10 per cent off all Hooky beers, associated merchandise, wines and spirits in the shop and online. Plus two brewery tour vouchers and four member’s evenings tickets.

The Members Evenings will offer a variety of live music, street food, a guided tour of the brewery, a range of cask and keg beers and a token for four free pints.

Hook Norton Brewery managing director, James Clarke, said: We are always looking into ways of rewarding our loyal customers who have helped sustain us over the past 170 years of beer and brewing.

"Setting up our Members Club is one way to help us achieve that and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our club."

For more information and to join the members club visit www.hooky.co.uk/membership, or call in to the brewery shop.