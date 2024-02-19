Hook Norton Brewery announces new beers for 2024 as it celebrates its 175th anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
The famous brewery has launched two brand new ales and relaunched two already popular seasonal specials.
Outside Half is a rugby-themed amber ale that is already available at the brewery’s bar, alongside Double Stout, a traditional English stout that is brewed to an original 19th-century recipe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
These will be joined by new introductions, Lock Steady 2.5%, an easy-drinking, low-strength pale ale, and Autumn Ways, which has been described as having a floral aroma and a soft, dark fruit flavour.
Hook Norton Brewery managing director James Clarke said: “We’ve worked hard on this year's range, and it includes a great mix of our classic beers we all love and look out for and some really exciting new styles that we think will tick the variety box people are looking for more and more these days.”