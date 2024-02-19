News you can trust since 1838
Hook Norton Brewery announces new beers for 2024 as it celebrates its 175th anniversary

To celebrate 175 years of beer and brewing, Hook Norton Brewery has announced four new cask ales on sale for 2024.
By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:25 GMT
The famous brewery has launched two brand new ales and relaunched two already popular seasonal specials.

Outside Half is a rugby-themed amber ale that is already available at the brewery’s bar, alongside Double Stout, a traditional English stout that is brewed to an original 19th-century recipe.

These will be joined by new introductions, Lock Steady 2.5%, an easy-drinking, low-strength pale ale, and Autumn Ways, which has been described as having a floral aroma and a soft, dark fruit flavour.

Hook Norton Brewery has announced four new ales that will be available this year.Hook Norton Brewery has announced four new ales that will be available this year.
Hook Norton Brewery managing director James Clarke said: “We’ve worked hard on this year's range, and it includes a great mix of our classic beers we all love and look out for and some really exciting new styles that we think will tick the variety box people are looking for more and more these days.”

