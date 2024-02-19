Hook Norton Brewery announces new beers for 2024 as it celebrates its 175th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The famous brewery has launched two brand new ales and relaunched two already popular seasonal specials.

Outside Half is a rugby-themed amber ale that is already available at the brewery’s bar, alongside Double Stout, a traditional English stout that is brewed to an original 19th-century recipe.

These will be joined by new introductions, Lock Steady 2.5%, an easy-drinking, low-strength pale ale, and Autumn Ways, which has been described as having a floral aroma and a soft, dark fruit flavour.

