Hook Norton artist to appear on Sky

An amateur painter from Hook Norton will be on the silver screen later this month as a wildcard entrant in the brand-new series of Landscape Artist of the Year.

The Sky Arts show debuts on 15 October where presenters Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell travel the country on the hunt for nation’s best landscape artist.

Each week, eight artists, using a variety of techniques showcase their artistic skills during a four hour test, all in the hope of impressing judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kate Bryan and Kathleen Soriano.

The winning artists will go through to the semi-final who will be joined by some of the 50 or more landscape artists competing as wildcards, including Hook Norton's Paul Andrew.

This is the third straight year Paul has been involved in the Sky Arts show, he said: "I painted on Plymouth Hoe, the lighthouse was my subject amongst that of others.

"The day was filled with optimism, encouraged by the SKY crew and the judges Tai, Katherine, Kate and Stephen.

"Every 30 minutes the skies would darken, followed by torrential rain. I painted in oils and at one point the paint wouldn’t stick to the canvas, giving great results!

He added: "I have been painting for fun for 20 years, having recently completed a Landscape Diploma at The London Arts College. I seemed to take it more seriously whilst living in The Rockies, Canada."

If Paul succeeds, he stands a chance of reaching the semi-final, ahead of the grand finale which will involve a challenging night-paint of one of London’s most iconic landmarks, Battersea Power Station.

He will also be one step closer to claiming the prize, a £10,000 commission to create a landscape artwork of Venice for the prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects.

Joan Bakewell said: “It’s always fascinating to watch the artists grow and evolve their style throughout the programme and witness the incredible creativity in their interpretations of beautiful British landscapes and to witness the debate amongst both the judges and viewers over which artist they believe to be the most-worthy winner.”

Stephen Mangan adds: "I have the unbelievable pleasure of visiting some of the most beautiful and picturesque spots in the country and watching a bunch of talented artists produce works of art. It’s tough but somebody’s got to do it."

This is the fifth series of the show, which is produced by London-based independent production company Storyvault Films.

The show boasts the titles of “best-performing, non-scripted series of all time” and second-biggest series ever for Sky Arts, second to Portrait Artist of the Year, with viewing figures growing over the course of the series.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “Landscape artist of the year has made watching paint dry a must-see experience."

This episode featuring the Hook Norton artist will air at 8pm on Tuesday, October 15, on Sky Arts.

"Whilst I can’t give too much away, look out for the Dr Seuss style picture of the Lighthouse," added Paul