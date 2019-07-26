Honour for rugby club’s main sponsor

The main sponsor of Banbury Rugby Club is in the running for a national award.

TGL, which is part of Tibbetts and based in Beaumont Road, has been shortlisted for the Club Sponsor of the Year for the Guinness National Rugby Awards.

Tibbetts’ managing director and Banbury Rugby Club under-12s coach, Jonathan Tibbetts, said: “It’s an honour to sponsor such a fantastic team, but more than that, the club plays such a fantastic role in the local community which, of course, we are fully behind.

“To be recognised for everything we do is fantastic, although we must also thank everyone involved in Banbury Rugby Club in supporting our growth.”

TGL has supported the club’s emerging teams and played a key role in the Banbury Mini Festival.