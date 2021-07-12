Homebuilders pitch in to help support Brackley school

Redrow South Midlands has presented Magdalen College School in Brackley with a donation of £1000 as part of its community fund initiative. (submitted photo)

The funds will be used to help resurface the schools’ Astro-turf which is used daily by pupils during term time for physical education lessons, in addition to local community groups in the evening and during the school holidays.

The donation will be a welcome addition to existing fundraising efforts, which has seen the school host numerous events including a clairvoyant evening, bingo night, a year seven social event and two parents being sponsored to do a 26 mile walk this summer.

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Magdalen College School with their fundraising efforts to update the much loved and well used Astro-turf.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for local communities, but throughout there has been a spirit of resilience and togetherness that has never faltered. Schools in particular have shown this, by continuing to provide an invaluable service for our younger members of the community, despite the lockdowns.

“The Astro-turf is well used by the Brackley community and is loved by both pupils at the school and local community groups across all ages. With restrictions lifting and the sunnier weather now upon us, outdoor sporting activities offer the perfect opportunity to improve mental and physical wellbeing – particularly as we’ve all spent so much time indoors!

“We are delighted to support a cause that keeps the Brackley community thriving all year round, no matter the weather.”