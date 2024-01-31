Home Secretary asked to get involved in ongoing row over 'secret protocol' between Warwickshire Hunt and police

An order was originally meant be brought in against the Warwickshire Hunt to help stop problems with hounds on the road, like in this case in south Warwickshire. (Images from West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs).

The Home Secretary has been asked to get involved in the ongoing row over what has been described as a 'secret protocol' between the Warwickshire Hunt and Warwickshire Police.

Campaigners have long been voicing their concerns after Warwickshire Police dropped a community protection notice (CPN) against the hunt, which would have ordered the hunt to provide officers with a calendar of all events and locations and timings of any road crossings a week before meets.

This was due to be appealed by Warwickshire Hunt but a protocol to address road safety matters, which has not been published, was agreed prior to that being heard.

To make matters worse, campaigners said Warwickshire Hunt's riders continue to cause a danger to traffic during their meets.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, is one of many people who have been asking Warwickshire Police to make the protocol public.

And as well as writing to the Chief Constable again, he has also asked the Home Secretary, James Cleverly MP, to step in.

"I know the issue of the Warwickshire Hunt and the protocol is one that concerns many people locally," said Mr Western.

"Once again, I have written to the Chief Constable making clear my expressed concerns about the lack of transparency on this issue.

"Given my real concerns and those of many residents, I have also written to the Home Secretary to outline these and have called for help to bring some much-needed transparency to this issue."

In his letter to the Home Secretary, Mr Western also addresses the concerns that Warwickshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, is a member of the Countryside Alliance - a campaign group that supports hunting.

In a previous article, Mr Seccombe said that his membership is in "no way a conflict of interest" and that he is not involved in any operational decisions at Warwickshire Police.

Mr Seccombe also addressed the issue of the protocol at a Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel meeting – a body of councillors and independent members that scrutinises the work of Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe – in September last year.

At the meeting, Dr Denise Taylor, a wildlife conservationist, said the withdrawal of the CPN “has raised serious questions and has not been transparently explained to the public” and queried the “secret” protocol.

“This protocol remains confidential, fuelling community distrust and suspicion of improper conduct among senior police officers. Furthermore, the secret protocol, unlike the CPN, is unenforceable in law,” she said.

Mr Seccombe explained his elected role is “distinct from Warwickshire Police”, meaning he is “unable to be involved in operational policing matters” and that the protocol remains exempt from publication under section 32 of the Freedom of Information Act “which relates to court records”.

“The force has confirmed it will respond to calls of service to deal with incidents that arise,” he said.

“Given that this is a civil matter and Warwickshire Hunt has accepted and understood community concerns over road safety, they are keen to work with all parties to manage this going forward.”