Holiday activity hubs kick-off for February half term across Banbury area

The first holiday hubs of 2022 are just weeks away and parents are now invited to book their children’s places for February half term, Monday February 21 to Friday February 25.

Cherwell District Council’s popular activity sessions are back after a year of unprecedented success which saw their most popular summer yet and a Christmas debut. The week will include multi-skills, team games and arts and crafts – all designed to promote the benefits of staying active and to build confidence.

Councillor Phil Chapman, lead member for leisure and sport, said: “With the amazing reception the hubs had last year, it’s clear that they are really meaningful to children and their parents. They offer a chance for young people to boost their mental and physical health, all while having fun in a safe environment.

“We know that parents also value the hubs as a childcare solution during the holidays and I would encourage people to book early to avoid disappointment.”

The sessions will run at venues in Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington.

Nearly 400 places have already been booked across the district, including 125 places at North Oxfordshire Academy for Banbury children who qualify for free school meals.

In the run-up to Christmas, there was the first ever festive edition of the hubs and that went really well with 442 places filled.

In summer 2021, 6,526 places were filled across the district – this was their most successful summer ever.

With support from the Holiday Activity Fund, the council has been able to offer free places and food to children eligible for free school meals and will continue this provision during 2022. Parents and guardians of eligible children should contact their school to find out more and make their bookings.

Food will be available for all children if parents wish to add this onto their bookings.

All the staff leading the sessions have passed Disclosure and Barring Service checks. The children aged are split into two age groups, five to seven year olds and over eights.

Full day sessions are from 8.45am - 5pm and cost £19.80 while the shorter sessions are from 8.45am - 3pm and costs £15.60.