HMV show for Banbury band

Banbury's three piece alt-rock band Lake Acacia will be performing at HMV on Bridge Street later today

Lake Acacia formed in 2016 by band members Adam Budd, guitar and vocals, Tim Groethe, bass and Joe Homer on drums.

They released their second EP ‘Broken Circuits’ in June featuring the single 'Any Day Now' which looks at the culture of silence that often surrounds those suffering with mental health problems, and the spiral of loneliness and isolation that can affect those struggling to talk about their experiences.

They will be releasing a new track, called The Weekend' on Friday, October 4 the same day they embark on a four date mini tour beginning in Milton Keynes.

The band will be performing in Banbury's HMV store from 3pm.

For more information on the band visit their website.