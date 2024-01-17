Whitley Stimpson, a leading accountancy and business advisory firm, announce the ground breaking changes made by HMRC to the process of claiming Child Benefit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a move towards digitisation, HMRC has officially announced the launch of a new digital system that aims to streamline the process and provide faster payments for new parents.

The government's official website has declared that Child Benefit is "all grown up" as it embraces the digital era. This change will enable parents to claim and receive Child Benefit payments within days, rather than weeks, making the process more efficient and convenient for new parents across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This digital transformation of Child Benefit is expected to have a significant impact on new parents, providing faster payments and reducing the waiting time for financial support. By embracing technology, HMRC is revolutionising the way Child Benefit is claimed, making it more accessible and efficient for parents.

Johnathan Walton

Jonathan Walton, Director at Whitley Stimpson, emphasises the importance of staying informed about these changes and says: "It is crucial for new parents to understand the implications of HMRC's digital transformation of Child Benefit.

“This change will not only expedite the payment process but also ensure that parents receive the financial support they need in a timely manner."

Whitley Stimpson, with offices in Banbury, Bicester, High Wycombe, and Witney, advises new parents to familiarise themselves with the new digital system and seek professional advice if necessary.

Their team of accountancy professionals can provide guidance on how these changes may affect individuals and help navigate the process.