Historic village pub and restaurant near Banbury reopens today (Thursday) after a major refurbishment with orangery restaurant, covered patio and children's area

The Joiners Arms, Bloxham reopens today (Thursday, March 3)

The Joiners Arms, a Grade II listed property in the heart Bloxham, near Banbury, re-opens its doors after a long break with a welcome by new owners, Prospect Pubs Ltd.

The sympathetic renovation of this 16th century pub aims to put The Joiners Arms firmly back on the map for the residents of Bloxham and the surrounding areas.

Retaining many of the building’s original features, the new look Joiners Arms also features a new, light and airy orangery restaurant, alongside the more traditionally rustic snug and bar areas and a private dining room, with a combined space for up to 130 diners.

Friendly service at the bar is assured along with a range of beers, wines and spirits

Outside, a new and extended 70-cover terraced patio enhances the venue’s alfresco drinking and dining area, and there’s a cosy hidden garden that’s perfect for sundowner drinks, plus a large children’s play area.

The menu at The Joiners Arms has been developed by head chef Mario James, who has a passion for using locally sourced produce to create the best of British pub classics and a range of seasonal specials.

Dishes include mains such as braised beef cheeks in red wine with creamed horseradish potato, braised shallots and roasted baby carrots, plus lemon and chive crumb Cornish monkfish scampi served with skinny fries, rocket, shaved parmesan, lobster mayonnaise and charred lemon.

Diners will also find a range of homemade pies, market-fresh beer-battered fish and chips with rich mushy peas, and a full selection of dishes for vegans and vegetarians.

A new orangery dining area is one of the attractions of the revamped pub

Alongside this The Joiners Arms will serve a proper Sunday roast with all the trimmings, followed by an array of good old-fashioned and indulgent homemade puds.

The drinks offer will focus on a range of local and well-known beers and ales, along with premium international beers and ciders, and a premium spirits list, incorporating a number of popular locally distilled gins, such as Cotswolds Gin.

There will also be an extensive wine menu centring on the classics as well as a selected number of fine wines from lesser-known grapes and vineyards, an interesting selection of low and no alcoholic options, and a range of barista-made Fairtrade coffee and teas.

General Manager, Sian Smith heads up the new team at The Joiners Arms, which promises to bring a real sense of community back to this much-loved pub, through its warm and friendly welcome, great food and attentive service.

Diners will be given a warm welcome at the Joiners, now under new management

She said: “We’re so excited to finally be able to open our doors and bring The Joiners back to the community of Bloxham and beyond. We’ve been bowled over by the enthusiastic and supportive response we’ve had so far from locals to our re-opening, and the very positive feedback we’ve received in terms of how the place looks and the new food and drinks menu that we’re putting into place.

"We can’t wait to welcome our new customers on Thursday and to show off the new look Joiners, plus introduce our fabulous new team. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far and placed a booking over the coming month; we look forward to finally being able to show our gratitude in person when we open.”

To find out more about The Joiners Arms, to book and to view its menu, visit www.thejoinersarmsbloxham.co.uk

The bar area and one of the spaces for dining

The Joiners Arms is an historic Grade II listed hostelry in Bloxham

Reopening today - the Joiners Arms just off the Bloxham High Street