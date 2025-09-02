Historic village churches near Banbury receive funding to carry out ‘essential and urgent' roof repairs

St Michael's Church in Barford St Michael and Steeple Aston's St Peter and St Paul's Church will both receive grants so that essential roof repairs can be carried out.

Two historic village churches near Banbury have received funding to carry out essential and urgent repair work, allowing them to continue serving the community.

St Michael’s Church in Barford St Michael and St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Steeple Aston were among 80 churches to receive vital support from the National Churches Trust recently.

Thanks to a £35,000 grant from the charity, the leaking roof on the Grade I listed St Michael will now be fixed.

Roof repairs will also take place at the 850-year-old Grade II listed St Peter and St Paul’s Church, after it received £10,000 in grant money.

Barford St Michael's Grade I listed church is on England’s Heritage at Risk Register because it needs urgent attention to ensure its survival.

The church’s leaking roof has already resulted in untold damage inside, according to the National Churches Trust.

This led the small but thriving community at the church to hold fundraisers and campaign to save the church from further damage.

Once the roof is repaired, the church’s congregation have plans to install a kitchen and toilets and add running water to the building.

Work on the roof and masonry is now underway and is expected to be completed this autumn.

The Reverend Nick Fielden, vicar at Barford St Michael’s church, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful to receive this incredibly generous and significant grant from the National Churches Trust.

“It marks the final milestone in our long fundraising campaign and means we can now complete the urgent repairs and full recovery of our leaking church roof, a project costing £250,000 in total.

“Without this grant and the incredible support we’ve received from our village community, other donors, and our tireless project team, we would have been facing the very real possibility of having to close the church building. That would have been heartbreaking — not just for our congregation, but for the whole village.”

At St Peter and St Paul’s Church, leaks in the roof have already resulted in water leaking into the building.

According to the National Churches Trust, this is causing damp and damage to the vestry and the Lady Chapel in the almost 850-year-old building.

The charity was able to secure two separate grants for the church so that the urgent roof repairs can take place.

The Wolfson Foundation donated £5,000 from its Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant, and a further £5,000 was given by The Headley Trust.

This will allow the church to remain a vital part of the village community and continue to be a venue for monthly talks and an important community resource.

Once the roof has been repaired, the church has exciting plans for the future, including hosting events for local school children.

Graham Clifton, churchwarden at St Peter and Paul’s Church, said: “Without the help of trusts like the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation alongside our own efforts, this necessary work would have been impossible, and we would have had to face that the church would fall into an even worse state.”