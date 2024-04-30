Historic village church near Banbury is back to hosting community events after renovation
and live on Freeview channel 276
After over ten years of planning, Bloxham St Mary’s Chuch has undergone a £700,000 renovation project.
The upgrades include a new heating system, toilets and kitchen, choir vestry, flower room, a new performance platform, and improved AV equipment.
St Mary’s Bloxham hope that the improvements will cement the church’s status as a suitable venue for community events.
Banbury MP Victoria Prentis visited the church shortly after the renovation work was completed.
She said: "It was fantastic to see this beautiful church, which has been thoughtfully updated many times since the 12th Century. It's good to see that this continues to happen, with a new state-of-the-art AV system, a new kitchen, and loos that have recently been installed. It has been fantastic to see such a dedicated team.
"St Mary's is a cornerstone in our community, busy not only with worship services but also weddings and funerals. The upgrades will be brilliant to ensure that the church can thrive as a hub for social opportunities."
Since reopening, the church has hosted a Cherwell Choral Society concert and a celebratory evening with over 200 people, featuring music from St. Mary’s Music Group, St. Mary’s Choir and the Warriner Baroque.
The church, which has the tallest spire in Oxfordshire, was once described by historian Sir Nikolaus Pevsner as ‘one of the grandest churches in the country’ in his book The Buildings of England.
For more information about the church visit: https://www.stmarysbloxham.org.uk/welcometostmarys.htm