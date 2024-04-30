Historic village church near Banbury is back to hosting community events after renovation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After over ten years of planning, Bloxham St Mary’s Chuch has undergone a £700,000 renovation project.

The upgrades include a new heating system, toilets and kitchen, choir vestry, flower room, a new performance platform, and improved AV equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Bloxham hope that the improvements will cement the church’s status as a suitable venue for community events.

Victoria Prentis alongside the church’s project team Ian Myson, Jon Carlton and Richard Jones and Rev. Dale Gingrich.

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis visited the church shortly after the renovation work was completed.

She said: "It was fantastic to see this beautiful church, which has been thoughtfully updated many times since the 12th Century. It's good to see that this continues to happen, with a new state-of-the-art AV system, a new kitchen, and loos that have recently been installed. It has been fantastic to see such a dedicated team.

"St Mary's is a cornerstone in our community, busy not only with worship services but also weddings and funerals. The upgrades will be brilliant to ensure that the church can thrive as a hub for social opportunities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since reopening, the church has hosted a Cherwell Choral Society concert and a celebratory evening with over 200 people, featuring music from St. Mary’s Music Group, St. Mary’s Choir and the Warriner Baroque.

The church, which has the tallest spire in Oxfordshire, was once described by historian Sir Nikolaus Pevsner as ‘one of the grandest churches in the country’ in his book The Buildings of England.