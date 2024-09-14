Historic Royal Scot steam locomotive to pass through Banbury tomorrow (Sunday)

The historic steam locomotive 46100 Royal Scot is due to pass through Banbury tomorrow (Sunday September 14). (Photo by British Steam Locomotives)

The historic 46100 Royal Scot steam locomotive is due to pass through Banbury tomorrow (Sunday, September 15).

Railway enthusiasts are expected to gather at Banbury and Fenny Compton to catch a glimpse of the classic locomotive in full steam.

The locomotive is expected to make a brief service stop for staff reasons at Banbury railway station at around 11:30am.

It will be departing from London’s Paddington station at 9:12am, stopping at Nuneaton and Crewe before arriving at destination Llandudno in north Wales at 4:33pm.

The original 46100 Royal Scot was constructed in 1927 by the North British Locomotive Company to be used by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway service.

In 1933 it was partially disassembled and shipped to the United States, where it was displayed at the Century of Progress International Exposition in Chicago and travelled 11,194 miles across the country and Canada.

After being withdrawn from service in 1962, it was bought by Billy Butlin and exhibited at Skegness holiday camp until Bressingham Steam Museum acquired it in 1989 and restored it to steam.

The 46100 Royal Scot then passed hands several times before the Royal Scot Locomotive and General Trust purchased and brought it back to life to work rail tours in 2016.