Historic Mop Fair returns to Chipping Norton - drivers alerted of town centre road closures

Drivers have been warned of scheduled town centre road closures for the return of Chipping Norton’s historic Mop Fair next month.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular fair will return to Chipping Norton from Thursday, September 18, until Saturday, September 20.

Chipping Norton Mop Fair is believed to have started in the 12th century, making it around 900 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, like many Mop Fairs in the area, was originally started as a hiring event for people looking for work.

The popular fair will return to Chipping Norton from Thursday, September 18, until Saturday, September 20. (Pic: Chippy MOP Fair ).

People looking for work in that period would bring a symbol of their trade to advertise what work they were looking for.

Domestic servants would carry a mop or have the symbol of a mop to show that they were looking for servant work.

In more recent times, Mop Fairs have become traditional funfairs featuring a range of rides and family attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nichols family has been providing rides for Chipping Norton’s Mop Fair for the past 100 years.

This year, Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers that vehicles will be prohibited from using A44 Market Place or High Street while the fair is on.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “The event is an annual Charter Fair attracting large numbers of visitors and traffic measures are necessary for road safety and the protection of those attending.

“The County Council is satisfied that, because of tradition and the nature of the event, it is not appropriate or practicable for it to be held other than on the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Market Place will be closed from the junction with New Street to the junction with High Street, and High Street will be closed from its junction with New Street eastwards to the junction with High Street.

Oxfordshire County Council has also put in a number of temporary one-way traffic orders to ease congestion during the duration of the fair.

These include the prohibition of southbound traffic on the Main Carriageway of the A44, from the junction with London Road to the junction with High Street.

On the High Street, the one-way southbound section of road between the Horse Fair and Boots the Chemist will be reversed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northbound Traffic will be prohibited from travelling on Albion Street from the junction with Burford Road (A361) to the junction with London Road.

One-way restrictions will also be in place on the A361 Burford Road from the junction with Albion Street to the junction with West Street (A361).

There will also be restrictions on the A361 West Street from the junction with Burford Road (A361) to the junction with Cattle Market.

A prohibition of waiting or parking is also in place on the High Street and on Cattle Market for the duration of the fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exemptions are in place for emergency service vehicles and for vehicles belonging to crews working on the fair.

The council has suggested alternative routes for drivers wishing to pass through Chipping Norton town centre.

For northbound traffic, it suggests using the southern length of High Street, south, east, then northwards into High Street Topside to High Street proper to the A44 London Road.

For southbound traffic, the council advises motorists to use the A44 London Road via Albion Street, west into Burford Road and north into West Street to the A44 New Street.

Further information can be found at: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/business/licences-and-permits/licences-and-permits/upcoming-large-public-events