Historic Brackley church celebrates 800th anniversary with special choir performance

The oldest church in Brackley is preparing to celebrate its 800-year anniversary this year with a special choral performance.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
St Peter's Church will celebrate its incredible history, which originally dates back to the Norman period, with a unique performance by the Brackley Jubilee Choir on Saturday November 25.

The choir will perform the public premiere of St Peter’s Gloria, a specially written choral piece by local composer Roland Johnson, who composed it to celebrate the church’s anniversary.

St Peter’s Gloria was written by Roland Johnson to reflect scriptural vignettes from the life of the apostle Peter along with poetic extrapolation from the gospel stories.

St Peter's Church in Brackley is celebrating its 800-year anniversary with a special choral performance.St Peter's Church in Brackley is celebrating its 800-year anniversary with a special choral performance.
The event will also feature a full concert programme, including music by some of the UK’s most acknowledged modern choral composers, including John Rutter.

Chair of Brackley Jubilee Choir, Auriel Warwick, said: "We are happy to have been invited to perform the premiere of St Peter’s Gloria, and it seems entirely appropriate that our musical director, Nick Perry, has chosen John Rutter’s Te Deum, along with other choral anthems.

"Brackley Jubilee Choir has been part of Brackley’s cultural life for over 45 years, and we are looking forward to taking part in this 800th Centenary St Peter’s Church Celebration concert and welcoming both regular and new audience members from the growing Brackley and District community to join us".

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm, are £12.00 and will be available in advance via a member of the choir or at the door on the day of the event.

