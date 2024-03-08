Historic Banbury town centre pub is deemed 'structurally sound and watertight' after concerns from the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following concerns from members of the public about the condition of the pub, staff from the council obtained a warrant to enter and assess the state of the building.

Officers from the council’s planning enforcement, conservation, and building control teams found the property ‘structurally sound and watertight’ during the inspection on Tuesday, February 27.

The pub, which dates back to the 17th century, was a popular watering hole among the town’s residents and was famed locally for its lunches until it closed in 2007.

Cllr Dan Sames, portfolio holder for planning and development, said: “Banbury’s historic buildings are a key part of the town’s identity. We are committed to protecting and conserving these special pieces of the district’s heritage.

“The Unicorn Hotel dates back to the 17th century and is thought to have been built around the time of the Civil War, when Banbury was under siege and many buildings were destroyed. We appreciate the public's concern over the sad fate of this important local landmark.

“I hope our findings are reassuring to anyone worried about the Unicorn. We will continue to engage with the current owner of the property over its long term future.”

The council arranged to obtain the search warrant after the current owner of the pub failed to respond to the council’s requests for information about future plans to protect the building.

Various plans for the pub, which lays behind large oak doors, have arisen over the years since its closure; the most recent was to transform the historic building into seven apartments.

The sorry state of the Unicorn Hotel has been a talking point for many Banbury residents, with a Facebook group set up titled Save The Unicorn Inn to share memories of the pub and discuss future plans.