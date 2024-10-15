Historic 400-year-old Michaelmas Fair returns to Banbury town centre tomorrow (Wednesday)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of visitors are expected at the historic Michaelmas Fair, which returns to Banbury’s town centre tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) for four days of fun.

The Michaelmas Fair has been an important event in Banbury’s history for more than 400 years.

Town mayor Cllr Mark Cherry and district council chairman Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke will declare the festival open at 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday, October 16).

As per tradition, a member of the Wilson family, who owns the fair, will present Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke and Cllr Mark Cherry with a giant golden key.

The Trooper Xl in action at a previous Michaelmas Fair in Banbury.

The mayor and chairman of the council will then tour the town centre, granting fairgoers free turns on any ride they touch with the key.

Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, said: “I am honoured to be able to be involved in the long-standing tradition of opening the Banbury Michaelmas Fair.

“This chartered event has been a part of the town’s fabric for over 400 years, and I cannot wait to see the smiling faces of our residents and visitors as they soak up the atmosphere the fair brings to the centre of Banbury.”

Following last year’s successful four-day trial, the fair will once again run from Wednesday afternoon until late evening on Saturday (October 19).

Saturday is known as family day and sees the streets of Banbury filled with street performers, including balloon modellers and stilt walkers.

The Michaelmas Fair will primarily take place across Horsefair, North Bar, Market Place and Bridge Street.

Road and car park closures will come into effect from Tuesday, October 15 until the fair departs, and the market will not operate on Thursday or Saturday this week.