Highway maintenance company hands over cheque for £1,400 to Banbury hospice

Richard O’Connor of Milestone Infrastructure visited Katharine House to hand over the cheque to Sue Blank.

Staff at Milestone Infrastructure, which operates out of the Deddington Depot, raised the money by hosting an Aunt Sally Tournament, football games and cake sales.

The firm raised over £2,500 throughout 2023, which was split between the Helen and Douglas House Hospice, Oxfordshire Mind and Adderbury’s Katharine House Hospice.

Sue Blank, Katharine House Hospice corporate engagement manager, said: “We are so grateful to you all for raising this money. Every penny helps to keep us open and ensures that our patients are cared for.”

The hospice, which provides care for adults with a life-limiting illness, says that a day’s care for one patient costs around £498.00.

Richard O’Connor, Milestone highways operative, visited the hospice to hand over the cheque. He said: “I enjoyed visiting the hospice. It was really interesting to find out how much it costs to run the place and Sue was very inspiring.”