High Steward of Banbury, Sir Tony Baldry, to proclaim new King on Sunday
High Steward of Banbury, Sir Tony Baldry, will officially proclaim new King, Charles III in a ceremony in the town on Sunday.
The proclamation is planned to take place on Sunday at Banbury Town Hall at 2pm.
Sir Tony said: “The Queen has been part of all of our lives for all of our lives and has always found the bright words to guide and comfort the nation in times of difficulty.
"I think we all have to be glad that we were able earlier this year as a nation to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee and to collectively thank Her Majesty for her years of dedication and service.”
A similar ceremony will take place in Oxford.
Most Popular
-
1
Banbury woman who was told she had months to live defies the odds to become the longest surviving myeloma patient in the UK
-
2
Looking back at the photos of Her Majesty The Queen's visit to Banbury in 2008
-
3
Brackley ‘serial offender’ is imprisoned after threatening to stab a dog and cut up owners in town park
-
4
Banbury man raises about £350,000 to build schools in Sierra Leone
-
5
Banbury Town Council and the Bishop of Oxford pay tribute to HM The Queen
Sir Tony said the Queen’s coronation was one of his earliest memories when, aged three, he watched the pomp and ceremony on television.
"One of my earliest memories is of the coronation on a big black and white TV bought for the occasion by my grandfather. You've got to be well over 70 to remember any other sovereign. She's been a universal grandmother really," he said.At 10.30am on Sunday, Sept 18 at St Mary's Church, Banbury - the day before the Queen’s funeral - there will be a civic service to which everyone is welcome. It will be a service of remembrance and thanksgiving for the Queen's life.
Battle of Britain Sunday will now not take place. There are books of condolence for people to sign at Banbury Town Hall and in St Mary's Church.