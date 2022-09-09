High Steward of Banbury, Sir Tony Baldry, to proclaim new King on Sunday

The Queen meets Banbury MP Tony Baldry and his wife, Pippa, during the Royal Visit in 2008

The proclamation is planned to take place on Sunday at Banbury Town Hall at 2pm.

Sir Tony said: “The Queen has been part of all of our lives for all of our lives and has always found the bright words to guide and comfort the nation in times of difficulty.

"I think we all have to be glad that we were able earlier this year as a nation to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee and to collectively thank Her Majesty for her years of dedication and service.”

A similar ceremony will take place in Oxford.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Tony said the Queen’s coronation was one of his earliest memories when, aged three, he watched the pomp and ceremony on television.

"One of my earliest memories is of the coronation on a big black and white TV bought for the occasion by my grandfather. You've got to be well over 70 to remember any other sovereign. She's been a universal grandmother really," he said.At 10.30am on Sunday, Sept 18 at St Mary's Church, Banbury - the day before the Queen’s funeral - there will be a civic service to which everyone is welcome. It will be a service of remembrance and thanksgiving for the Queen's life.