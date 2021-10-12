High Sheriff of Warwickshire completes 200-mile cycling challenge to showcase residents, organisations and businesses across the county

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Lady Min Willoughby de Broke, recently completed a cycling challenge of over 200 miles across the length and breadth of Warwickshire. Photo supplied

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Lady Min Willoughby de Broke, has completed a cycling challenge of over 200 miles across the length and breadth of Warwickshire.

Min’s challenge had two key aims; to showcase the county's residents, organisations and independent businesses and to raise £10,000 for the High Sheriff’s Fund, which helps small voluntary and community organisations.

The bike ride took place from October 1 to 5 and on the sixth day the High Sheriff kicked off the start of Stage 3 of the Women’s Tour, which took place on October 6 in Atherstone.

High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Lady Min Willoughby de Broke, started her Big Bike Ride at Shipston High School. Photo supplied

On day one, the bike ride started at Shipston High School and ended at Henley in Arden. Along the route, Min stopped at Stratford, Bidford and Alcester.

On day two, Min faced poor weather conditions and set off from The Garden Shed in Wellesbourne and ended at the Acre Close Community Building in Whitnash.

Along the route, Min visited Wellesbourne, Warwick, Kenilworth, Leamington.

On day three, the High Sheriff started and ended her ride at Gilkes Garage Café in Kineton.

On day two the High Sheriff of Warwickshire set off from The Garden Shed in Wellesbourne. Photo supplied

Along the route, Min stopped at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Chesterton Windmill and Compton Verney.

On day four, she began in Southam and ended the day at Ryton Pools Country Park.

Her route took her through Southam, Napton, Rugby, Bulkington and Brinklow.

On the fifth and final day, Min undertook another circular route, beginning and ending in Atherstone.

On day three the High Sheriff of Warwickshire started and ended her ride at Gilkes Garage Café in Kineton. Photo supplied

Her route took her through Polesworth, Coleshill, Bedworth and Nuneaton.

Speaking about her bike ride, Lady Willoughby de Broke, said: “I knew that when I became High Sheriff that I wanted to do something big, something that would challenge myself while shining a light on all the amazing businesses and organisations that contribute to making Warwickshire the best it can be.

“I was under no illusion that cycling over 200 miles in October would be an easy feat, but it is worthwhile if it showcases the beauty of this county and the amazing character and kindness of its residents and raises essential money to help grassroot organisations across the county.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

On day four the High Sheriff began in Southam and ended the day at Ryton Pools Country Park. Photo supplied

“We are also lucky to have such a passionate (and no less tireless) High Sheriff, in Min, who has dedicated her tenure in the role to raising the profile of all the different elements that make our County such an incredible place to live, work, play and visit.

“I would like to congratulate Min at the completion of her ambitious cycling challenge across Warwickshire, what a fantastic achievement and great to see so many local businesses and organisations out in force to support our High Sheriff.”

To donate to Min’s fundraising go to: https://bit.ly/MinsBigBikeRide