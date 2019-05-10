Heyford Athletic FC unveil refurbished changing pavilion set to give boost to whole community

Heyford Athletic FC and King George’s Field Community & Sports Centre officially unveiled their extended changing pavilion in Lower Heyford on Sunday (May 5).

Alterations and improvements have been made to the pavilion, creating bigger changing areas, new toilet facilities and an extended bar and community space.

The ground improvements will provide both players and supporters with an enhanced matchday experience and ensure that Heyford Athletic FC meet Grade E of the FA National Ground Grading Criteria, applicable to their Step 7 status.

Club treasurer Cheryl Pike said: “This has given us a fantastic opportunity to improve the football facilities as well as create a great space for the local community to use, and we are grateful to all our funders including the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and the Premier League.”

The extension works were made possible by a £50,000 investment from the Premier League, which has been delivered by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF).

The investment has allowed Heyford Athletic FC, who play in the Oxfordshire Senior League at Step 7, to extend and refurbish the King George’s Field Community & Sports Centre.

Heyford Athletic FC currently operate two teams playing in the Premier and Division 2 of the Oxford Senior League.

The club hopes that the new facilities will support their growth, with plans to establish a youth football team.

The new facilities will also be used by several community groups including King George’s Field Committee of Management and Lower Heyford Sports & Social Club.

The community space will also be available for residents of the parish and non-residents to hire for meetings and celebrations.

FSIF chairman Peter McCormick said: “It’s great news that funding from the Premier League has been able to support Heyford Athletic FC and their changing pavilion improvements.

"The fact that the whole community will also benefit from these new facilities is very pleasing.

“The FSIF directs money from the Premier League into improving the standard of lower-league stadia.

"This is helping to develop the provision of football at lower levels of the game, and make facilities safer. Congratulations to the club for securing this funding.”