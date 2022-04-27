Heroic Banbury firefighters honoured for their service and lifesaving actions of Tysoe man

Fire crews from Banbury and Hook Norton received a certificate of commendation for their prompt actions in tackling a house fire, while carrying out emergency first aid on the occupant who had collapsed.

The two Oxfordshire crews joined colleagues from Warwickshire to attend a house fire at Winchcombe Farm in Upper Tysoe in January this year.

The occupants were alerted to the blaze by their smoke alarm sounding. Smoke was billowing out of one of the light fittings in the lounge and the couple thought initially it was an electrical fire.

They immediately called 999 and evacuated the property, but on leaving the building they saw the roof was on fire. The owner started to tackle the fire with extinguishers, then suffered a cardiac arrest.

When the crews arrived, they not only had to tackle the fire, but Hook Norton and Banbury firefighters undertook CPR in front of shocked family members and onlookers.

The crews worked tirelessly to stabilise the stricken individual while waiting for the paramedics to arrive. They administered lifesaving CPR for more than 20 minutes, most likely saving the individual’s life.

Rob MacDougall, Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: “This is an outstanding example of where quick decision making and teamwork has undoubtedly saved a man’s life. It demonstrates the importance of our firefighters having the right skills to provide emergency medical care, and also their ability to react to the situation in front of them. The crews thoroughly deserve this additional recognition for their actions on that day.”

Twenty-two firefighters who have served Oxfordshire residents for a combined total of over 500 years were awarded medals on behalf of The Queen in a special ceremony at Blenheim Palace.

A highlight of the prestigious event involved Oxfordshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Marjorie Glasgow BEM, presenting ‘Her Majesty, The Queen’s Long Service and Good Conduct’ medals to 11 firefighters, all who have each provided 20 years’ service.

Banbury recipients are Banbury Fire Station Manager Dave Edge, Crew Manager Daniel Evans – both received their 20 years’ service medals. Firefighter Phillipa Blair received the Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation award.

Banbury award recipients: Fire Station Manager Dave Edge (right), with Crew Manager Daniel Evans – having both been awarded their 20 years’ service medals – joined by Phillipa Blair (centre) who was presented with the Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation. (photo from Oxfordshire County Council)

Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall added: “These awards reflect the service and public’s appreciation and gratitude for each dedicated fire officer’s devotion to duty.

“I am delighted to be able to recognise the achievements of some of our teams, fire cadets and volunteers. It’s beyond comprehension just how many lives our medal and award recipients have collectively impacted during their careers. Congratulations to all on their fantastic achievements.”