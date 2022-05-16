A Banbury magnet fisherman made quite the shocking discovery after pulling an old grenade from the canal in town yesterday (Sunday May 15).
A loud bang could be heard across much of Banbury last night (Sunday May 15) after Shane Phillips found the grenade in the Oxford Canal in Banbury at about 5.50pm.
A bomb squad with the army arrived around 9pm. They collected the grenade inside an armoured box, and detonated it at a safe distance.
Shane spoke to the Banbury Guardian this morning (Monday) about the discovery.
He said: “It was very shocking.
“The pin was missing, and there was no trigger. It was one of them waiting to explode so it was very scary.
"I just didn’t know what to do. Only thing I could do was take the magnet off, and set it to the side and call the police.”
He discovered the grenade in the canal between Rainbow Nursery and the Banbury Train Station close to Bridge Street.
The scary discovery won’t keep Shane from returning for more magnet fishing.
Shanes goes magnet fishing with his friend Steve every Sunday all across Oxfordshire, mostly in the canal.
He has found everything from computer monitors, to money - and last week he found part of a shotgun.
He said: “We mainly go by the bridges where people throw things off.
"One of the first couple of throws I found an Armani watch yesterday morning, and I thought that was my best find – then I found the grenade.”