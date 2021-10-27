Here's where to catch a fireworks display across the Banbury area for Bonfire Night

It's just over a week to bonfire night and the Banbury area offers nearly a dozen options for people to celebrate with an evening of fireworks and fun. (File fireworks image)

Here are a few of the places across the Banbury area you can enjoy a fireworks display this year.

Anyone with information about local area bonfire night and fireworks display events in the area can be added to the list by contacting us through the following email: [email protected]

Sunday October 31 event:

King's Sutton village will host a fireworks display at the King’s Sutton Playing Fields. Fireworks start at around 18:30. Entry is £4 per adult, £2.50 for children. Family ticket: £10.00 for a family of four. The Astrop Road between King's Sutton and Charlton will be closed from 5 to 7pm on Sunday October 31 due to the fireworks event.

Friday November 5 events:

Bodicote will host its 50th bonfire night and fireworks celebration at the Bodicote playing field from 6pm with fireworks following at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 and children under 5 are free. Tickets available at the gate on a cash only basis.

Warmington village will host its 76th bonfire night and fireworks celebration on the village green area. The bonfire will be lit in Warmington at 6.15pm, and the event includes a barbecue, mulled wine and hot chocolate. Donations are requested at entry.

The Shipston Sports & Social Club will host a bonfire night and fireworks display from 5.30pm. There will be food, music, licensed bar, sweets, mulled wine, tombola, funfair games and more. Gates open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire lighting at 6pm and the fireworks display at 7pm. Discounted tickets are available for £3 per adult and £2 per child until Wednesday November 3. The early discounted tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shipston-sports-club-fireworks-display-tickets-188411091647? Tickets at the gate ticket prices are are £4 per adult, £3 per child and children under five are free.

Saturday November 6 events:

The Cropredy Cricket Club will also host a bonfire and fireworks event from 6.30pm on Saturday November 6. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display shortly thereafter at 7.30pm. The Cropredy celebrations include a bar, a barbecue, soup and other novelties for sale on the night. Entry is £12 for a family of four or £5 per adult.

The annual Tadmarton Heath Bonfire Night celebration is back on Saturday November 6. Gates open at the Tadmarton Heath Golf Club from 3.30pm. There will be an outdoor barbecue from 4pm, and the bonfire will be lit at 5pm. The Tadmarton Heath Bonfire Night is £10 per car or £15 on the night. For tickets (limited to 100) phone 01608 737278 or email [email protected]

Kineton Primary and the Friends of Kineton Primary will host a bonfire night and fireworks display on the school grounds from 5.30pm. The event includes mulled wine, alcoholic beverages and refreshments, along with a barbecue from hosted by the Kineton Cricket Club. Tickets are £6 per adult and £4 per child, and can be purchased online here: https://www.pta-events.co.uk/friendsofkinetonprimary/Woodford Halse will host a bonfire night and fireworks celebration on Saturday November 6 at the Woodford Halse Sports and Community Club. Gates open at 6pm with the display following at 7.30pm. Ticksts cost £12 for a family, £4 per adult and £3 per child.