Here is where VE Day 80 events are happening in Banburyshire, 80 years after the end of World War II in Europe

A host of celebrations take place this week around Banburyshire to mark 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

VE Day – Victory in Europe Day - celebrates the date of the Second World War Allies’ formal acceptance of Germany's unconditional surrender on Tuesday, May 8, 1945.

Banbury Town Council marks the anniversary with a street party outside the Town Hall on Thursday. See Banbury Guardian report here.

In towns and villages in the area, other commemorations have been planned. Timings for the official commemorations have been set by the national Pageant-master, Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR.

In Middleton Cheney the special VE 80 Proclamation will be read out at 8.30am outside Henry’s Café followed at 9.30am by the raising the commemorative flag in the Primary School playground. At 10am – All Saints Church bells will ring out. Then from noon -2pm, fish and chip lunches will be sold in village establishments.

At 8.30pm the parish council and RBL will join the national celebration with events during the day. The village beacon will be lit on the village green at 9pm, to coincide other national ceremonies. This will include the Laidlaw Memorial Banbury and District Pipe band and hymn ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’ and the National Anthem.

A VE Day tea party takes place on Saturday, May 10 on the Village Green from 2pm - 4pm. There will be barbecue food, cakes, tea and coffee on sale. There will be music and the pipe band will be in attendance. Take your own chair, blanket and picnic.

In Chipping Warden on Thursday at 6pm there will be a special service at the Church of St Peter and St Paul to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, led by Bishop Ed Condry and followed by a reception.

A mass of civilians and servicemen crowd around Piccadilly Circus in London on VE Day, 1945. Picture by Imperial War Museum

In Adderbury there will be a VE Day Garden Party on Thursday at Seccombe Court from 2pm - 4 pm. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment and dancing as the spirit of the 1940s is celebrated. To book call 01295 230898 or email [email protected].

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day will be marked in Deddington on Thursday with a ceremony on the village green. RBL Oxfordshire County Chairman, leaders of local authorities and other parish representatives will be present. Road closures will be in place from 9.30am. Those attending should assemble by 9.50am. Medals should be worn. Relatives of those who served may wear them on the right breast.

At 10am the Union Flag will be hoisted while the National Anthem is being played by members of Deddington Brass and the singing is led by the Primary School Year 6 class. Canon Christopher Hall will lead prayers of thanksgiving and for peace. Piper Stewart Carnegie will then lead those assembled to the War Memorial where, following the Last Post, a 2-minute silence will be observed with prayers of remembrance for those who died in WWII and the laying of VE Day wreaths - one for each of the three armed forces.

The parish council has organised a Bonfire and Beacon to be lit at Tomwell Farm, Hempton Road at 9.30pm. Clifton and Hempton will have village parties.

Ground crew on a RAF Bomber Command station in Britain return the 'V for Victory' sign to a neighbouring searchlight crew. Silhouetted is the nose of a Lancaster bomber. Picture by Imperial War Museum

Chipping Norton Town Hall opens its doors to mark the VE Day 80 on Thursday. Step back in time with singalong sessions with Lizzie, tea and cake, wartime songs, historic photographs of old Chippy and a special screening of VE Day stories. Singalongs take place hourly between 2.15pm – 5.15pm. Entry is free entry and all ages are welcome. To reserve a seat for the singalong sessions email [email protected] A special service will be held at 7.30pm at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Steeple Aston. The bells will ring out a quarter peal starting at 6.30pm. The village poppy cascade will be on display inside the church.

There will be a celebration on Saturday, May 10 in Steeple Aston village hall with singing (wartime songs), dancing, local stories and handbell ringers. Tickets are £5 (under 16s free) and beer, drinks and nibbles are provided. Feel free to wear red, white and blue.

Brackley commemorates anniversary with an uplifting day of music and remembrance. Enjoy live performances of wartime classics and contemporary tributes, celebrating peace, resilience and the enduring spirit of the era.

The day begins at 8am with the proclamation on the Piazza followed at 9am by the raising the VE Day Flag with the RBL Standard

A special VE Day 80 flag has been produced and will be raised all over Banburyshire at different events

At 1.30pm the big event opens in the park. At 1.45pm Radstone Primary & Bracken Leas Choirs perform. At 2pm there is free screening of The Dambusters in Brackley Methodist Church. Doors open at 1:30pm, refreshments available for a donation.

At 2.20pm – there will be a performance by Brackley Junior School Choir and at 4pm food vans will be offering coffee, ice cream and hot food. At 6:30pm - St Peters Church bells will ring out and at 6:30pm there will be performances by the Cherry Belles and the Jubilee Choir.

At 9.30pm the beacon lighting takes place with singing of I Vow to Thee my Country.

Pageant-master Bruno Peek said: “We, as a nation and alongside our allies, are committed to making this the largest celebration of the Victory in Europe since the day it was announced 80 years ago by the great Winston Churchill,” said Bruno Peek. “It’s a time to pay tribute to the many millions who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we all enjoy today.”

“The generation that lived through the war, who fought for our freedom and rebuilt our world in the aftermath is now in its twilight years. This could be our final opportunity to express our collective gratitude to them in person.”