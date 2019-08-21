Help needed to keep Banbury kids running

Kids Run Free Banbury are seeking volunteers to keep the monthly, free children's running meetings jogging along.

The group meet at Spiceball Park every second Sunday of the month from 10am.

Participating children can run as much or as little as they want. Each child is given a tracking log or attendance card to bring to each meeting to record their attendance and the distance they run. Kids can run for as little or as long as they like.

Along the way, they’ll receive rewards to celebrate their achievements, keep them motivated ignite their interest in exercise.

Organisers are hosting a pop up event at Spiceball Leisure Centre cafe on Wednesday, September 11 between 7pm and 8pm for people looking to spare a few hours a month to keep the club going.

Full training is given to volunteers and the event and community experience can be a great addition to any CV.

For more information visit the groups Facebook page.