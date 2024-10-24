Help is a click away for adults suffering depression, anxiety and other mental health issues, says Oxford Trust's Talking Therapies

Help is a click away for those with mental health problems in Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton areas, the NHS says.

Adults experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and stress can access free expert NHS support through NHS Oxfordshire Talking Therapies.

The service offers free and confidential NHS support to adults experiencing common mental health difficulties, including feelings of depression, excessive worry, social anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, phobias or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

And to illustrate how effective reaching out to NHS Oxfordshire Talking Therapies can be, five inspiring people have shared their recovery journeys in a series of short films to encourage others to get early help for their mental health.

The films include interviews with patients and psychological therapists on how therapy has improved peoples’ quality of life, and how people have overcome common barriers which prevent those from culturally and ethnically diverse backgrounds, or older generations, seeking support.

Jo Ryder Consultant Counselling Psychologist - Clinical Lead and Head of Service NHS Oxfordshire Talking Therapies said: “The videos are all about how real people have sought help through Talking Therapies and how it has worked for them.

“We are promoting them on social media as we feel it’s important to get the word out to show people who may be unsure if Talking Therapies is for them, just what they could get from it.

“We hope these short videos will help give reassurance and inspiration to anyone who feels they need a little help and support.”

The videos, along with more examples how Talking Therapies have helped ordinary people, area available on YouTube, NHS Talking Therapies in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.