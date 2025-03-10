Help for ex-servicemen in Banbury is enhanced thanks to donation from fellow veterans

Help offered to ex-servicemen in Banbury has been given a boost, thanks to a large donation of funds from fellow veterans.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury Household Division Association (composed of the seven Guards’ regiments) has given the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) Club in George Street, Banbury nearly £5,000 to help provide for the needs of veterans.

“The RAFA Club is the only dedicated Veterans’ Hub for all serving and former members of the British Armed Forces in Banburyshire,” said Kieron Mallon, formerly of the Irish Guards and chairman of the Guards’ Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is there to provide for the needs, health, advice and camaraderie for those who have served our country in times of war and conflict and helped keep the peace all over the world.”

L - r Chris Adams President of RAFA, Major Andrew McHugh Treasurer, Banbury Household Division Assn, Rachel Adams Chairman, RAFA Club and Kieron Mallon, Guards Assn Chairman

Banbury’s RAFA Club has set up Project Astra to refurbish the club to cater for the needs of veterans, offering drop-ins for advice on a whole host of areas from health, benefits, pensions and housing to mental health.

The aim is to install a lift and working kitchen and to provide welfare offices in which specialist veterans’ organisations can work in a safe, welcoming environment.

“This money has been raised by our members and we were looking for a fitting good cause to donate to. The Veterans’ Hub that Project Astra will provide for all veterans of land, sea and air is that worthy cause,” said Mr Mallon. "I hope other charitable organisations in and around Banbury follow suit and dig deep.”

Chris Adams, President of the RAFA Association, said.“ We are eternally grateful to our Household Division Veterans for this boost to our cause. Once again The Guards Came Though.”