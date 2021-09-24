Help fight cruel disease that took away my Mum

Nick Price is running for Alzheimer's research

A dad-of-two from Brackley is helping to make strides towards life-changing treatments for dementia by taking on the Virtual Virgin Money London Marathon to raise money for pioneering research.

Nick Price, 37, will be running the 26.2 miles around Brackley, Evenley, Mixbury, Fingford, Harwick and Hethe on Sunday, October 3, to support Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The inspiration came from having lost his mother and having a family history of dementia. Shelia Price died in 2017 aged 69 after losing her battle with the cruel disease that affects so many families.

Nick said: “I believe something can be done to prevent others from going through the same suffering. I can only hope that I see some life changing breakthroughs in dementia research towards the prevention and cure during my lifetime that will benefit my generation, and certainly my children.

“The pioneering work funded by Alzheimers Research UK is only possible with charitable donations that come with running events such as the iconic London Marathon and virtual races that have happened over the past two years. “I am so grateful for the generous sponsorship I have received so far. Being able to run the London Marathon as a virtual event has allowed many more people to take part, having missed out on a ballot entry in the past.”

Nick has so far raised over £800. To sponsor him visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicksvirtualmarathon2021

Julia Sobik, head of sporting events at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – more than half of UK adults know someone with dementia.

“Most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease, dementia affects people’s memory, behaviour and personality. In the UK today, there are no effective treatments to slow, stop or prevent the diseases that cause dementia, but scientists are working hard to change that.

“Our amazing team of London Marathon runners are helping us in our mission to make breakthroughs possible for people with dementia that will keep them connected to their families, their worlds and themselves for longer.”